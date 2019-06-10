Square Enix E3 conference recap: Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake and a whole lot of trailers

Square Enix

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake's release date before its E3 2019 press conference on Monday night -- but the company still had plenty up its sleeve for gaming's biggest convention.

The mic drop game was Avengers, unveiled after about two weeks of social media teases, which you'll be able to play next May. There was also plenty of Final Fantasy love -- for both VII Remake and XIV -- and a whole suite of trailers.

If you need to play catch-up we have conveniently put every single trailer so far in this handy post. Next up and lucky last for press conferences is Nintendo Direct, and then CNET will hit the show floor and the real fun begins.

Marvel's Avengers

Developed by Crystal Dynamics, the team behind the beloved new Tomb Raider games, Avengers is the new comic book-based video game to get hype about. (Even if these don't look like The Avengers you know and love.)

Square Enix has been teasing the reveal of the game since late May. We saw Thor, Iron-Man, The Hulk and Captain America and Black Widow try to save New York -- again -- in the trailer shown at the end of Square Enix's press conference.

Shaun Escayg, from Crystal Dynamics, and Marvel Games' Bill Roseman took the stage to walk us through the blockbuster game. It'll be both a single- and multi-player game, Escayg said. Rosemann explained that this is Crystal Dynamics' take on The Avengers, not a spin off from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scott Amos and Meagan Marie, both from Crystal Dynamics, come out next. They reveal we'll have online four-person multiplayer, and that the roster of superheroes will grow over time. "Every new superhero, and every new region, will be delivered at no additional cost," Amos said. Marie promised no Loot Boxes or pay-to-win scenarios. The crowd is loving it.

Avengers will launch May 15, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and even Google Stadia. PlayStation 4 owners will get early-beta access and "unique benefits we'll be revealing in the future."

Final Fantasy VII Remake: A two-part tale

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake's release date, March 3 2020, 24 hours before its E3 2019 press conference. So what did the company have left for its big event?

A lot.

Yoshinori Kitase opened Square Enix's show and announced that the game will take part in two parts, one within Midgar one outside of it. The entire Remake will take up two entire Blu-Ray discs, similar to how the PlayStation 1 original took up three CDs.

We then got a combat explainer from Neal Pabon, senior manager of product marketing. Remake will use a hybrid combat system, using real-time hacking and slashing plus a bullet-time tactical mode from which you can use magic, items and Limit Break attacks.

You can also add shortcuts that bypass the bullet-time mode, making it more like a Kingdom Hearts battle experience. The demo ended with Cloud and Barrett's boss battle with the Scorpion Sentinel. The Final Fantasy VII Remake portion of the press conference ended with an extended trailer, which gave us our first glimpse of Tifa in the Remake.

Then, we got a slew of trailers for upcoming sequels, remasters and remakes.

Final Fantasy XIV



Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix's flagship online game, was the next game to get the big on-stage spotlight. Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XIV online, came out to talk about Shadowbringers, the third expansion pack, which will release on July 2.

Shadowbringers is more than an expansion pack, Yoshida says. Square Enix is looking at it more like a standalone game. It'll brings two new Jobs and two new Races to the game, which first launched in 2010 and then essentially relaunched as A Realm Reborn in 2013.

On top of these games which got on-stage presentations, we also got a whole lot of trailers. Like, an overwhelming amount. Some are for brand new games, others are ports or remasters. Either way, there's bound to be one game here for everyone. Here's the lot of Square Enix's trailers.

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind DLC

Oninaki

The Last Remnant: Remastered

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions

Outriders

Romancing Saga 3 & SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions

Upcoming E3 press conferences



Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

Mentioned Above Tomb Raider (PlayStation 3) $8 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.