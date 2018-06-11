The doors to the convention center don't open until tomorrow, but E3 is already in full swing in Los Angeles, with EA, Microsoft and Bethesda delivering major news over the weekend.

Next up is Square Enix. Several of the company's titles -- including Kingdom Hearts 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit -- were prominently featured at the Xbox press conference on Sunday. But with its own stage to fill, we're hoping for even more news on those upcoming 2018/2019 titles, as well as a fresh glimpse at the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Here are the details:

When?

Monday, June 11: 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, 6 p.m. BST

Tuesday, June 12: 3 a.m. AEST

See the start time in your area.

Where?

Right here! The livestream from our sister site GameSpot is embedded above, so you can watch in real time.

Alternately, you can watch on Square Enix's YouTube channel or its Twitch channel.

E3 is happening in Los Angeles and CNET will have a team on the ground.

What can we expect?

Most gamers are hoping a certain spiky-haired hero makes an appearance, but Square Enix has a few other heavy hitters.

Even more Kingdom Hearts 3

During the weekend, we already got two big pieces of news on the next installment of this Disney-infused Final Fantasy mashup: It's coming on January 29, 2019, and it will feature characters from Frozen. We're hoping Square will show a deeper preview of the gameplay when the game is invariably highlighted.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider looms large

The final part of the rebooted Lara Croft origin trilogy is likely to take center stage, since the Eidos Montréal game is the last entry in the Tomb Raider origin trilogy and it's out Sept. 14 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game got some primo placement at the Xbox press conference on Sunday (see the trailer below), but David Anfossi, the studio head, has hinted that Tomb Raider fans are in for a surprise. The return of Lara's butler, perhaps?!

Another taste of the Final Fantasy VII Remake



We've got a scattering of information about this over the years, but it'd be cool to get more details about the new combat system, its episodic nature and a release window (at the very least).

