Spyra

SpyraTwo, the self-proclaimed "world's strongest water gun" that promises to shoot water blasts up to 30 feet, is coming in time for summer 2021.

The original Spyra One began as a Kickstarter in 2018. It was able to shoot 25 streamlined "water bullets" per tank, which could travel farther and hit harder than your average Super Soaker.



The upgraded Spyra Two offers 22 semi-automatic water blasts per charge but is less likely to leak, according to Gizmodo. It comes with an effective range of 30 feet. Like the original, the SpyraTwo is battery-powered and has an onboard LED display telling you how many shots you have left.



The manufacturer says you dip it into a water source -- such as the $30 Spyra Base buckets -- and it will refill within 12 seconds.



Aquatic anarchy doesn't come cheap, though: The SpyraTwo is to the Super Soaker as the Apple Watch is to a budget Casio. Prices start at $159 for a single weapon or $299 for a red and blue twin pack. While the initial presale has sold out, the SpyraTwo will be available for general sale in early July.