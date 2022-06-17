Spruce Up Your Living Space With These Indoor Plants Starting at $15

Feel like enhancing your space? Indoor house plants are a great way to add a splash of color and liveliness to any room. Whether it's a small succulent on your desk or a tall palm in the living room, indoor plants can add a unique and fresh touch to your spaces. Many have health benefits as well, like the snake plant which acts an air purifier or the aloe vera plant which is great for skin treatments.

Right now, Costa Farms is a variety of house plants. These plants can survive year round indoors, so you'll always have some greenery in your space even when the seasons change. Check out some of the ones that are on sale.

This collection includes three plants that also act as efficient air filters that keep your area free of pollutants. Each plant is about eight to ten inches tall and comes in a 4-inch decor planter made from 100% recyclable materials. Great for small spaces or desks.

At 10 to 12 inches tall, this aloe plant comes in a chic ceramic planter that'll enhance any modern and contemporary space. These plants need plenty of sunlight, but they only need water every one to three weeks. Aloe vera is known for the gel inside of its thick leaves, which has topical healing properties. It's hydrating and soothes the skin after sun exposure.

This three-foot tall majesty palm tree is great for home decor or as a gift. It thrives in low-light areas so you can put this in hallways or in the corner of a room. Just make sure stays hydrated or else the leaves will start to turn brown. These palms are slow growing, so they won't tower over you anytime soon.

One of the prettiest plant arrangements you can make without using too much space is pairing different succulents together. With this assortment of mini succulents, you can beautify your space with very little effort. These air-purifying succulents only need water every two weeks and enjoy direct sunlight. The 11-pack comes with duplicates of six different varieties that are unique in size, color and texture.

This sturdy 14-inch plant comes in a six-inch modern white ceramic planter with a natural wood stand. It can grow in any indoor condition and acts as an air purifier, especially from harmful pollutants like formaldehyde and benzene. It just needs one cup of water each week.

