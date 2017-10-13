Sprint's Safe & Found app lets you keep tabs on your family

Sprint

If you want to know what your family is up to at all times, Sprint's got a new app to help you do just that.

The Safe & Found app offers a variety of functions, Sprint said Friday, like alerts when family members arrive at or leave designated areas like home or school. You can see where your family is in real time, send an SOS with your location in the event of an emergency, and lock down who calls your family members (like your kids), as well as block content from phones.

And when someone inevitably loses their phone, you can also remotely lock and wipe it.

Sprint didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The app is available for $6.99 a month for Sprint customers and is compatible with Android and iOS phones. There's also a 15-day free trial for new subscribers.