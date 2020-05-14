Sprint's brand is dying this summer

Angela Lang/CNET

The Sprint brand will disappear this summer, T-Mobile has confirmed. During an investment call earlier this week, new T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said that while the newly merged carrier hasn't decided an exact date yet, the unified rebranding will come in midsummer.

"On the consumer side, we've always been planning a summer timeframe," Sievert said. "With COVID-19, we moved it out into the midsummer instead of the early summer, and this is when we will essentially be advertising one flagship T-Mobile brand as well as operating a unified retail."

T-Mobile had previously flagged the summer timeline back on March 31 in its earnings call. "We're going to start to unify this summer under one T-Mobile flagship brand with an integrated retail fleet and integrated brand," Sievert said at the time. "We're going to do everything we can to get that network experience tuned up for Sprint customers faster than they expect."

T-Mobile finally closed its $26.5 billion merger with Sprint in April, which will see the third- and fourth-largest US carriers combine forces to compete with Verizon and AT&T.