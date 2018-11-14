Sprint will deliver your new phone to the closest Walgreens

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Starting Wednesday, Sprint gives you the option of buying a phone online (or by calling 1-800-SPRINT-1) and then picking it up at your local Walgreens.

Once ordered, Sprint will ship your new phone to the closest participating Walgreens, where it'll be held for five business days. The pharmacy chain tends to be open mornings and nights, and some locations are even open 24 hours -- making it easy to pick up your phone whenever you like.

Delivered phones will be held at the FedEx counter. There are over 7,500 Walgreens locations with FedEx counters, so it's likely there's one near you.

Sprint says that Walgreens pick-up takes away the worry of having your new phone sit on your front porch all day before you can pick it up. No need to fret about your phone being stolen before you get it -- or any holiday gift surprises being ruined. (Read more about how to stop packages being stolen off your porch here.)