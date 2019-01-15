Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

Like pizza? If you're a Sprint customer, there's a free one coming your way. Today. Right now.

My Sprint Rewards is a brand-new perks program that appears to compete directly with the popular T-Mobile Tuesdays -- or perhaps to dovetail, given the planned merger of the two carriers (which is still on hold for now).

To access the program, you simply install the My Sprint Rewards app (Android|iOS) and sign into your account. Among the perks that are available immediately:

A free large one-topping pizza from Papa John's



$20 off a Sam's Club membership, plus a $5 Sam's Club gift card and $15 "entertainment credit" (it's not immediately clear what that is)



Up to 38 percent off AMC movie tickets



A chance to win a 7-night trip for two to St. Lucia.



I also found an offer for a free Sprint Drive device (though that's not exclusive to the app or rewards program; it was first announced back in November), a three-month trial subscription to grocery delivery service Shipt and a smattering of other deals.

Interestingly, Sprint's program also has a cash-back component: 50 percent at eHarmony (plus 15 percent off a 12-month membership), $25 back on flights purchased from CheapOair and so on.

I don't mind telling you, I'm on the Sprint free-for-one-year plan right now, and I was able to claim my free pizza. So this appears to be valid for any and all subscribers.

It remains to be seen what other kinds of perks Sprint will offer in the weeks and months to come, or whether the offer of freebies and discounts will entice anyone to switch carriers. For now, I'm going to avail myself of everything I can!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.