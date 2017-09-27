Sprint

Sprint is taking cell service airborne by mounting lightweight cellular radios to drones.

The wireless carrier said this week it has successfully adapted its Magic Box signal boosting technology to fit on a drone to provide temporary cell coverage up to 10 square miles. The company tested the set-up, which uses a lighter version of the mini cell tower and a drone from CyPhy Works, last week in Texas 30 miles outside of Dallas.

Sprint launched the Magic Box earlier this year. The box, which is the size of a shoebox, sits in your house to improve indoor 4G LTE service using Sprint's 2.5Ghz spectrum. Unlike other signal boosters, Magic Box doesn't require a broadband connection. Instead, it uses a dedicated cellular channel to the nearest Sprint cell tower.

Now, Sprint has adapted the technology to use it on a drone to temporarily increase network capacity during special events, like a concert or sporting event, or to restore cell phone service following a disaster like a hurricane, said Günther Ottendorfer, COO of technology at Sprint. Wireless carriers often use cell towers on wheels and other temporary equipment to boost capacity at special events or to provide additional network coverage when permanent infrastructure has been damaged.

Ottendorfer said equipping a drone with a cellular signal booster is just another tool the carrier can use to improve and restore service. The advantages include faster deployment and a wider area of coverage, because it can be deployed up to 400 feet in the sky.

He added that more needs to be done to make the Magic Box equipment lighter, but he expects Sprint to be using the technology in its network next year.

"It's an exciting proof concept," he said.

Wireless carriers have already begun using drones in the wake of big disasters. Following Hurricane Harvey, which devastated areas around Houston and the Gulf coasts of Texas and Louisiana, all four major US wireless carriers flew drones in flooded areas to assess damage to towers and other infrastructure. But Sprint is the first carrier to adapt a cellular radio to use a drone to provide cellular coverage.