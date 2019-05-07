CNET también está disponible en español.

Sprint to show off 5G at Google I/O

A trial run before its big push later this month.

Google I/O 2019 starts on Tuesday, and attendees of the event will get to try out 5G speeds thanks to Sprint.

The mobile carrier said it will provide its Sprint 5G network at the conference held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Sprint said it will use Ericsson 5G Massive MIMO radios to deliver both a 5G and LTE signal. Since it's unlikely those attending will have a 5G phone on them, Sprint will have the LG V50 ThinQ 5G on-hand to demo the network's speed.

"5G will drive new levels of innovation and progress around the world, and it's the developers that will make it happen," Ryan Sullivan, vice president of product engineering and development at Sprint, said in a press release. "We're excited to work with the Android community as it develops disruptive new 5G services across all industries from entertainment to healthcare, energy, public safety, transportation and more."

Sprint announced in February its 5G service would begin rolling out across four cities in May and then to another five cities by the end of the year. The first phone to run on the carrier's new network will be the LG V50 ThinQ 5G and later in the summer, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S10

