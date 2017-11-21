Sprint shakes up management team following T-Mobile talks

Troy Thomas/Sprint

Sprint this week revealed a management reshuffle in the wake of its failed merger deal with T-Mobile.

Overall, three Sprint executives are leaving the company and seven will no longer report directly to CEO Marcelo Claure, the Kansas City Star reported Monday.

The two companies were rumored to merge for years. But, earlier this month, Sprint and T-Mobile announced they called off a new round of talks after they disagreed on who would control the merger company. Sprint's parent company is Japan's SoftBank and T-Mobile's parent company is German carrier Deutsche Telekom.

The deal would have brought together the third and fourth biggest wireless carriers in the US and may have helped them both offer stronger competition against larger rivals Verizon and AT&T. Now, Sprint's shakeup could mean the carrier will make more changes in hopes of enticing customers to join its network.

Sprint didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

"The new structure will enable us to improve the customer experience, increase partner engagement, and bring new ideas to market faster than ever before," Claure wrote in a memo about the management changes that FierceWireless published. "We're taking action now to streamline the leadership team so we're leaner and stronger."