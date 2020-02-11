Sprint releases smartwatch to help parents keep track of their kids

Sprint

Sprint last week said it's launching a kid's watch with monitoring and communication capabilities called WatchMeGo. The device comes with the Kidomi app, which is loaded with entertainment and educational activities approved by parents.

WatchMeGo includes built-in GPS tracking so parents can monitor their child's location in real time through the WatchMeGo app. Parents and kids are able to communicate via voice messages, and the watch can receive texts from parents. It also has an SOS button that sends an alert to a parent's phone.

"WatchMeGo is the perfect solution for parents with little ones who aren't yet ready for their first phone," Doug Smith, Sprint's vice president of product innovation and product marketing, said in a release.

Parents can get automated alerts when their kid enters or leaves a designated safety zone while wearing the watch, such as their school or neighborhood.

WatchMeGo is $144, or $6 a month for 24 months. Customers also pay $10 a month to enable the security and communication features. The device became available on Friday.

Originally published Feb. 11, 2:01 p.m. PT.

Update, 2:07 p.m.: Adds quote from press release and additional watch features.