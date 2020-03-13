Sprint offers up unlimited data in coronavirus response

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Sprint will be joining AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon in offering unlimited data for 60 days starting next week. The arrangement will kick in by March 19, Sprint said late Friday, adding that the company will also provide customers with an extra 20GB of mobile hotspot data per month for the same time period.

In addition, the carrier is waiving late fees from Friday, and won't terminate services if customers are unable to pay their bill due to the impacts of the coronavirus. By Tuesday, Sprint will introduce free international calling for CDC Level 3 nations for customers with long distance calling plans.

Customers who don't pay for mobile hotspot services will get 20GB per month for the next 60 days "soon," Sprint added.

The company follows T-Mobile -- with which Sprint is merging under a $26 billion deal -- offering up similar conditions earlier Friday.

AT&T, Verizon and Comcast are also waiving late fees and providing unlimited data. Those carriers, plus T-Mobile and Sprint, all signed the Federal Communications Commission's pledge to waive late fees, open their Wi-Fi hotspots to all Americans for the next 60 days and refrain from terminating residential or small business services for those who can't pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic.