Sprint is shutting down Virgin Mobile

Josh Miller/CNET

Sprint had decided to pull the plug on its prepaid service Virgin Mobile. Starting in February, customers will be transferred to Sprint's other prepaid service, Boost Mobile. Most customers should expect to keep their same phone and phone numbers, according to an FAQ on the Virgin Mobile site.

Sprint didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but told Fierce Wireless that most customers will "receive a comparable or better Boost Mobile service plan with no extra cost." The FAQ does note that customers using PayPal to pay for mobile service will need to pick another method, such as a debit or credit card, since its not a supported option for Boost Mobile.

The move comes as Sprint and T-Mobile await the outcome of their $26 billion merger. The deal, announced in 2018, has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission and the US Department of Justice. But it could be derailed by a lawsuit filed by a group of state attorneys general seeking to stop the merger.

A two-week trial in federal court in New York started in December. Closing arguments from both sides are scheduled for Jan. 15. If the merger is allowed to go through, the combined company would be roughly equal in size to AT&T and Verizon Communications, the nation's two largest wireless carriers.