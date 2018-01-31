Sprint introduces wannabe millennial robot for Super Bowl

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Sprint/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Super Bowl ads will, as usual be stuffed with stars.

Which is more than you can say for the game itself. It's Tom Brady and, well, who else?

Sprint, though, seems to be taking a futuristic direction. It's just released two teasers for its Super Bowl ad.

They feature Evelyn, who appears to be a half-finished version of the now famous robot Sophia, who astonished so many with her skills at CES.

Evelyn has limited aspirations. She seems desperate to become a true millennial.

In one of Sprint's teaser ads, she's learning to take a selfie.

There seems little difference between her Duck Face, her Kissy Face and her Model Pout.

Perhaps she's saving her big performance for the game.

In the second ad, she's attempting to master another staple of millennial life -- brunch photos.

She's mastered the subtle furrowing of the brow that expresses deep concentration, as you try to get the right angle for Instagram approbation.

After all, you want to take the croissant picture to end all croissant pictures if you're going to be seen as one of the internet glitterati.

I worry, though, about the promise at the end of both ads: "See what else she's learned. 02.04.18."

Just what might Evelyn have mastered by then?

Walking across the street while texting and listening to classic Enya?

Learning how to sit through a whole episode of "Tom vs Time," Brady's new Facebook show, while simultaneously taking pictures of clouds?

Oh, she's not going to do yoga while FaceTiming with Sophia, is she?

Wait, what am I saying? This is a Sprint ad. She's going to be making Verizon jokes, isn't she?

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.