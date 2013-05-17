Sprint grabs U.S. Cellular spectrum, customers for $480m

Sprint's network will soon receive a much-needed boost in some Midwestern cities like Chicago and St. Louis, Missouri.

The wireless carrier announced on Friday that it finished inking a deal with regional service provider U.S. Cellular, which is based in the Midwest.

As part of the $480 million agreement, Sprint will gain a total of 30MHz of PCS spectrum, which Sprint says will expand its network capacity in those areas, bringing better service to customers there.

In addition, around 420,000 U.S. Cellular customers will also transfer over to the Sprint family. Sprint and its prepaid arms, Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile, are offering U.S. Cellular customers incentives to help ease the process. Former U.S. Cellular customers won't be held to an early termination fee should they choose to leave.

Visit Sprint's online newsroom for more details, including a number for affected U.S. Cellular customers.