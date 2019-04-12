CNET también está disponible en español.

Sprint extends its return program, gives you 30 days to make up your mind

The deal's available for new lines activated on or after April 5.

Sprint thinks you'll really love this deal.

Sprint has launched what it calls a 100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee program, which lets new customers try Sprint's LTE for 30 days. If they don't like it, the carrier will refund everything -- phone costs, service charges and fees.

Additionally, if you're switching to Sprint from another carrier, you'll get up to $650 to cover the switching fees. When you buy a new smartphone through Sprint, you'll get a $250 prepaid Mastercard for a limited time.

The program lets customers try out Sprint's plan without the constraints of a contract. New customers need to sign up at their Sprint store or online to buy or lease a new phone. Customers who signed up before April 5 get Sprint's earlier refund, which lasted for 14 days.

"We're putting our money where our mouth is," Roger Solé, Sprint's chief marketing officer, said in a press release Friday.

