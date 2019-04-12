Sprint extends its return program, gives you 30 days to make up your mind

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

Sprint has launched what it calls a 100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee program, which lets new customers try Sprint's LTE for 30 days. If they don't like it, the carrier will refund everything -- phone costs, service charges and fees.

Additionally, if you're switching to Sprint from another carrier, you'll get up to $650 to cover the switching fees. When you buy a new smartphone through Sprint, you'll get a $250 prepaid Mastercard for a limited time.

The program lets customers try out Sprint's plan without the constraints of a contract. New customers need to sign up at their Sprint store or online to buy or lease a new phone. Customers who signed up before April 5 get Sprint's earlier refund, which lasted for 14 days.

"We're putting our money where our mouth is," Roger Solé, Sprint's chief marketing officer, said in a press release Friday.

Now playing: Watch this: Google bringing AI to texting, Sprint's 5G launch plans