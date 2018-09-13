Sprint Express stores to pop up in 80 new locations

Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images

Sprint and Walgreens are expanding their store-within-a-store collaboration.

The companies said Thursday they're opening 80 more Sprint Express locations throughout the Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth areas. The additions are expected to open by the end of this year.

Sprint Express stores offer wireless services and expertise at Walgreens, including advice on mobile services and products, and wireless services via postpaid and prepaid plans. The collaboration currently has 10 locations open in Chicago and Gainesville, according to a Sprint spokesperson.

While Sprint Express stores are expanding, the mobile carrier's merger with T-Mobile has been put on hold because the FCC said it needs more time to review the deal. T-Mobile and Sprint in April announced a $26 billion deal to merge, which would marry the third- and fourth-largest wireless service providers in the US.