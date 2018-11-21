Sprint's Black Friday deals are live now, bringing sizable discounts on iPhones and Samsung phones, the Apple Watch, LG V40 phone (how about a free TV bundle worth $500?) and a gaggle of smart speakers.

These deals are best for existing customers, and unlike some offers from big retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target, offers are contingent on specific service plans. Make sure you also check out Sprint's holiday site for further details.

Sprint's offers run from now until Dec. 2. Here we go!

Free iPhone XR: When you lease an iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max. Requires two new lines of service or one new and one upgrade. Savings applied through bill credits.

Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus and Galaxy Note 9 for $5, $10, $20 per month (respectively): With Sprint Flex Lease plan. Offer ends Dec. 2. Credit applied within two bills.

iPhone 7 for $100: Over 24 monthly payments. Offer ends Dec. 2. Credit applied within two bills.

Buy LG V40, get a free LG TV (worth $500): Lease the LG V40 phone for $20 per month with Sprint Flex, and take home LG's 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Offer ends Dec. 2. V40 phone requires an 18 month lease and new activation; credits applied within two bills. The TV ships up to 8 weeks after approved online registration.

$100 off Apple Watch Series 4 and 3: You'll receive $4.17 in monthly credit, applied within two bills. The offer requires a 24 month payment plan and qualifying service plan.

iPad 2018 for $100 when you lease a new iPhone: This is the 2018 model (32GB); the same bill credit deal as above applies.



