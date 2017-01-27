Sprint announces limited-time $50 all-you-can-eat mobile deal

Up Next Peter Dinklage takes you on tech's not-too-distant mind warp

Sprint has announced a limited-time offer on its Unlimited Data, Talk and Text deal which is available for $50.

For the next four days new subscribers will be able to get a new contract for $50, with the ability to add an extra line for $40 more, or even further lines for $30 each a month beyond that.

The Sprint offer is usually $60 a month, and new subscribers will revert to that price after 12 months on contract.

Sprint says it is taking on Verizon's new 5GB data deal directly which is available for $55.

In other news Sprint announced earlier this week it had purchased a third of streaming service Tidal which until now has struggled to attract subscribers against competitors Apple Music and Spotify.