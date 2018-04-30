On this podcast, we talk about:
- Sprint and T-Mobile unveiling a $26 billion merger deal
- Facebook's Oculus and its big plans for immersive VR theater
- What to expect from Facebook's F8 developer conference, which kicks off Tuesday
Sprint and T-Mobile are getting married... well, maybe (The 3:59, Ep. 394)
