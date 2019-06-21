Sprint adds Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G to its next-gen lineup

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Sprint's 5G lineup is expanding. After launching its network in four cities last month, the nation's fourth-largest carrier Friday became the third carrier to offer the Galaxy S10 5G. Currently only available in "5G areas," Samsung's 5G phone joins the LG V50 ThinQ 5G phone and HTC 5G Hub, a home hotspot, in the carrier's 5G stable.

Unlike AT&T, which this week also began offering the S10 5G to business customers, Sprint will be making the S10 5G available to regular consumers. It won't be cheap, however, with the 256GB phone costing $1,300.

It also requires a subscription to Sprint's highest-tier Unlimited Premium plan, which starts at $80 per month for a single line but includes a subscription to Amazon Prime, Hulu and Tidal.

Sprint's 5G service is currently live in Kansas City, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. The company has previously announced that it plans to launch the next generation network in New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago and Washington in the "coming weeks."

The new network is already making early appearances in Brooklyn, as spotted by PCMag's Sascha Segan.

Exclusive: Sometimes I get tips. Sometimes they send me running around Brooklyn and Queens on buses for hours. Sometimes I find @Sprint's unlaunched 5G network down in Brooklyn. https://t.co/XMXP52vwIO — Sascha Segan (@saschasegan) June 14, 2019

Previously an exclusive to Verizon, the Galaxy S10 5G features a similar design to the Galaxy S10 Plus but adds extra front and rear cameras, a larger 6.7-inch display and, of course, support for next-generation 5G networks. It remains to be seen how Sprint's 5G network -- which uses a mid-band spectrum for its 5G service as opposed to the millimeter wave 5G networks currently deployed by Verizon and AT&T -- compares on the Galaxy S10 5G.

T-Mobile, which is in the process of trying to merge with Sprint, has also announced plans to carry the Galaxy S10 5G.

CNET tested Verizon's version of the S10 5G in Chicago last month and received download speeds over 1Gbps. While Sprint's network didn't hit those levels in our early tests of its network in Dallas, the company's 5G coverage area was significantly larger.

You can follow along with Sprint and other carriers' 5G network rollout using a map from Ookla that updates weekly.

Originally published June 14.

Update, June 21: Adds device availability.

