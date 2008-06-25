Spread the word about spreadable butter

ButterWizard

I like my bread with butter. Call me a purist, but something about the processed quasi-butter spreads really freak me out. Even though it spreads straight out of the fridge, it usually tastes like it came out of a chemistry lab and not from a farm.

The problem with liking butter, however, is that including it in your brunch table spread requires some advance thinking. If you don't remember to take it out until your guests arrive, then you end up with a rock-hard block that folds over the edge of your knife when you try to spread it, taking the soft bread center with it. If you take out your butter too early, then you risk having butter sludge floating in a melted pool, forcing you to engage in a never-ending transfer dance between the fridge and the tabletop. How can you be sure to have spreadable butter without detailed joint custody arrangements between your refrigerator and your dining room table?

Frustrated butter lover, meet the ButterWizard, a temperature controlled butter dish from Alfillé Innovations. The high-tech butter plate will keep your butter at a preset temperature that's perfect for spreading on bread, toast, biscuits, rolls, or pancakes.

The butter tray and the lid are both removable and dishwasher safe, so you can store your butter until it's ready to serve and clean up easily afterward. It also has a green light to let you know when it's working and a temperature dial so that you can adjust to your desired spreading temperature. The unit plugs in to recharge, but then can be unplugged for portable use for up to 2 hours (picnic, anyone?).

The tray was invented by David Alfillé, whose background in ice cream made the butter machine an easy innovation. It comes in several colors, including pastel blue, white, and even a fun cow print. It's only available in the U.K., meaning that you should either find a friend overseas who can ship it to you, or pick one up the next time you go sightseeing on the Thames. Check out the dish here.