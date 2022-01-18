Spread a little love with 22% off Sterling Forever

Sterling Forever

Looking to avoid the Valentine's Day rush and save money on the right gift? If so, don't miss with the code LOVE22. While it's not clear when this deal will end, my guess is Feb. 14, so don't wait until the last minute to buy anything.

Sterling Forever jewelry is not only elegant in its simplicity, it's also long-lasting. What distinguishes sterling silver from other types of jewelry is that it's just in the middle of the quality and affordability spectrum. It will last you a lifetime if you take good care of it and it's designed to be worn on a daily basis.

A large number of heart-shaped necklaces, rings and earrings will be available during this sale. There's non-heart-shaped jewelry available as well.

Here's some advice before you buy anything: Please know what looks good on the person you're buying jewelry for. Some people look good in silver, others in gold, and Sterling Forever gives you the option to choose both. Other than that, there's tons here that will brighten someone's day, so get what you can before it sells out.