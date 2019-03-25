Apple event brings Captain America's beard back ahead of Endgame

Livestream

If you're into all things Apple, you probably know the company unveiled a series of new services on Monday, including an enhanced news subscription service and credit card.

But some observant viewers watching along with the livestream may have noticed a certain superhero in the audience -- Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

And his beard is back, which makes us wonder if we might see it again in Avengers: Endgame even though he's clean-shaven in all the trailers so far.

And fans on Twitter reacted accordingly.

Holy shit they have some big guns at this event. Captain America is there! @ChrisEvans #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/TN7VAMnZQT — O’s fan, Machado stan (@W_R_R) March 25, 2019

Didnt know Captain America was a fan of Apple products, always struck me as a Samsung kinda guy #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/HPz8K9AqLx — KING (@Kingz677) March 25, 2019

That slow, polite clap from Captain America is like an easter egg for Avengers: Endgame... #AppleEvent — michael t. colorge (@CAM2Go) March 25, 2019

Shouldn't Captain America be out there dealing with the Endgame instead of being at the #AppleEvent ??



My family has been missing for some time now and I'm thinking he should step up the search. — Lily Zaldivar (@CoolCatLilyZ) March 25, 2019

That Captain America dude was on the audience , guess he didnt like the aquaman promos. LOL. and also not impressed by TV+ . #Apple #AppleEvent $AAPL — Bubble "No Collusion" Boy (@lazygetter) March 25, 2019

Captain America is at the event and he honestly looked super bored. #AppleEvent — Daniel Gibson (@DanielGibson_) March 25, 2019