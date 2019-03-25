CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple event brings Captain America's beard back ahead of Endgame

Oh hai, Cap! Fans spot Avengers superhero actor Chris Evans at Apple Event.

Livestream

If you're into all things Apple, you probably know the company unveiled a series of new services on Monday, including an enhanced news subscription service and credit card.

But some observant viewers watching along with the livestream may have noticed a certain superhero in the audience --  Captain America himself, Chris Evans

And his beard is back, which makes us wonder if we might see it again in Avengers: Endgame even though he's clean-shaven in all the trailers so far

And fans on Twitter reacted accordingly.

