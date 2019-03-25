If you're into all things Apple, you probably know the company unveiled a series of new services on Monday, including an enhanced news subscription service and credit card.
But some observant viewers watching along with the livestream may have noticed a certain superhero in the audience -- Captain America himself, Chris Evans.
And his beard is back, which makes us wonder if we might see it again in Avengers: Endgame even though he's clean-shaven in all the trailers so far.
And fans on Twitter reacted accordingly.
How to watch Apple's Showtime event: What we know so far about Apple's TV series, subscription news service and everything else it could announce at its next launch event on Monday, March 25.
The Matrix remembered at 20: Share your own memories of the 1999 sci-fi action movie.
Apple Event
-
reading•Apple event brings Captain America's beard back ahead of Endgame
-
Mar 25•Apple TV Plus, Bird Bird team up for Sesame Workshop show
-
Mar 25•Tim Cook unveils Apple TV Plus with original shows
-
Mar 25•Apple Card: Everything you need to know about Apple's new credit card
-
Mar 25•Apple News Plus: How to get Apple's new magazine subscription service
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple event brings Captain America's beard back ahead of Endgame
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.