Spotify's sleep timer on Android lets you doze to your favorite songs

Lionel Bonaventure / AFP/Getty Images

If you can't quite shut your mind off after a busy day, listening to music on your phone could help you fall asleep. However, falling asleep to your tunes means you run the risk of draining your battery or (if you leave it plugged in) waking up to a rather warm device. To remedy this predicament, Spotify has added a sleep timer to its Android app.

Spotify didn't immediately respond to request for comment, but Reddit users spotted the feature last week.

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

After you've updated the app, simply choose whatever music, playlist or ambient sounds you want to listen to as you fall asleep. Tap the three-dot settings button in the top right corner and scroll down to choose sleep timer.

You can choose to end your listening session in six increments between five minutes and an hour. If you're quick to doze off, choose "End of track." If you set a timer and you haven't fallen asleep yet, you can go back in and tap either Turn off Timer or select more time.

The feature also works on podcasts. Instead of the settings button, you'll tap the little moon in the bottom right corner. You can select the same time intervals or "End of episode."