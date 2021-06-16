Spotify's Greenroom audio chat app is ready to take on Clubhouse

Spotify

Spotify's audio chat app Greenroom has arrived.

Greenroom was originally an app called Locker Room, which Spotify acquired in March. It's live Wednesday, the company said in a statement. The service will offer live audio conversations in virtual rooms that people can host or participate in.

"The Greenroom offering will continue to evolve as we learn more about what creators and listeners want from their live audio experience," Spotify said in a blogpost.

The app comes after the popularity of audio chat app Clubhouse, which launched in March 2020, captured the attention of Silicon Valley, even spurring companies like Facebook, LInkedIn and Twitter to explore creating similar offerings.