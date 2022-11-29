Spotify Wrapped 2022: When It's Coming and How to Find It

Spotify's 2022 Wrapped experiences, which tap into your personal data to recap your musical tastes for the year, are poised to arrive any day.

Every year, Spotify puts a new spin to its review of your listening. Last year's Wrapped included new features like divining your "audio aura," playing "two truths and a lie" with your 2021 trends and making you the hero of your own movie soundtrack. And typically, every year's Wrapped experience sums up your own top artists, genres, songs and podcasts, plus total minutes listened on Spotify.

If you're worried your Wrapped might revealing some embarrassing guilty-pleasure tracks you had on repeat this year, sorry, it's too late to influence your personal rankings now: The experiences usually count data from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31.

Wrapped is one of Spotify's most popular personalization features, as well as the hook for the company's biggest marketing campaigns of the year. Spotify itself is the world's biggest streaming music service by number of users, with it annual data recap providing a pulse of the world's listening habits.

When will Spotify launch Wrapped 2022?

Spotify hasn't announced a release date for Wrapped yet this year.

In past years, Wrapped experiences launch in early December, usually on a Wednesday or a Thursday. But the dates have been creeping earlier every year: Wrapped launched on Dec. 6 in 2017 and 2018, on Dec. 5 in 2019, on Dec. 2 in 2020 and on Dec. 1 last year. Based on its trends, it's fair to expect Wrapped to become available this week or next.

How to find your Wrapped experience (once it's live)

Once Spotify launches the 2022 Wrapped experiences, they're typically available only in Spotify's mobile app for Android mobile devices or Apple iPhones or iPads.

Last year's Spotify's Android and iOS mobile apps had banners for Wrapped near the top of the Home tab, where you can enter your personalized Wrapped. You can also visit spotify.com/wrapped using your Apple or Android mobile device, which has a button with a deep link that drops you into your Wrapped experience in the app. If you see a button that says "download the app," click on it even if you've already installed the app on your device. (The button's link will simply open the app where you want to be, or it may prompt you to update the app if you haven't done so in a while.)

If the experiences have launched and you still can't find your Wrapped, it's possible you haven't used Spotify enough to generate sufficient data to create a personalized experience. For users to be eligible for Wrapped, they must stream at least 30 tracks for more than 30 seconds, as well as stream at least five artists.

