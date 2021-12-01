Spotify Wrapped 2021 mixes a movie soundtrack for your year and reads your 'audio aura'

Spotify

Spotify's 2021 Wrapped experiences are rolling out now in its mobile app for listeners worldwide, the company said Wednesday in a blog post -- tapping into your personal data to recap your musical tastes this year. This Wrapped experience includes new data-driven, personalized features, like making you the hero of your own movie soundtrack, divining your "audio aura," playing "two truths and a lie" with your biggest 2021 trends and matching your stats up with your friends'. And as usual, the Wrapped experience sums up your own top artists, genres, songs and podcasts, plus total minutes listened on Spotify.

You can share your Wrapped recap on TikTok this year, too. A new social-sharing "card' for TikTok joins the ones for Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook this year.

Spotify Wrapped is one of its most popular personalization features, as well as a hook for one of the company's biggest marketing campaigns of the year. Spotify itself is the world's biggest streaming music service by users, providing a pulse of the world's listening habits with its annual recap of the year.

This year's personal Wrapped experiences include:

Audio Aura -- Spotify enlisted an "aura reader" to visualize your top two music moods of the year.

"Two truths and a lie" playing cards -- An interactive data-based game displays three facts about your listening this year. You guess which one is bogus.



2021: The Movie -- Spotify combed your data to create a movie soundtrack to your life this year, figuring out songs that suit your opening credits, your fight scene, your epic training montage and other cinematic moments.



2021 Wrapped Blend -- Piggybacking on the Blend playlist feature

How to find your personalized Wrapped experience

Spotify users can visit spotify.com/wrapped on their Apple or Android mobile device to reach a button that takes them to their Wrapped experience in the app. If you see a button that says "download the app," click that even if you already have the app installed on your device. (The button's link will simply open the app.) Spotify's iOS and Android mobile apps also will have banners for Wrapped in their user interfaces, where users can access the personalized experience.

If you can't find your Wrapped, it's possible you haven't used Spotify enough to generate sufficient data to create a personalized experience. For users to be eligible for Wrapped, they must stream at least 30 tracks for more than 30 seconds, as well as stream at least 5 unique artists.

2021's top Spotify rankings

Spotify also uses its Wrapped rollout to reveal its rankings for the most-streamed stuff on its service this year.

Global most streamed artists

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift BTS Drake Justin Bieber

US most streamed artists

Drake Taylor Swift Juice WRLD Kanye West Bad Bunny

Global most streamed songs

drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo Levitating (feat. DaBaby) by Dua Lipa

US most streamed songs

drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) by Doja Cat Heat Waves by Glass Animals Levitating (feat. DaBaby) by Dua Lipa

Global most streamed albums

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa Justice, Justin Bieber =, Ed Sheeran Planet Her, Doja Cat

US most streamed albums

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen Planet Her, Doja Cat Justice, Justin Bieber Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD

Global most popular podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie TED Talks Daily The Daily

US most popular podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience Crime Junkie Call Her Daddy The Daily NPR News Now

