Spotify to let employees work from home for rest of year, report says

As coronavirus lockdowns begin to wind down, many large tech companies are grappling with the new realities of office life. Spotify will reportedly take a similar route to Facebook and Google by letting staff work from home until 2021.

Spotify will let employees in all territories continue to work from home until the end of the year, according to a Thursday report in Variety.

"We will continue to track local government guidelines city-by-city and take a phased approach of opening our offices when we deem it safe to do so," a Spotify spokesperson said in a statement to the publication. "Our employees' health and safety is our top priority. No employee will be required to come into the office and can choose to work from home through the end of the year."

Other companies, including Twitter and Square, have made the decision to allow staff to work from home permanently if they choose. The e-commerce site Shopify has also reportedly chosen to let its 5,000 employees work from home indefinitely, according to a Bloomberg report Thursday.

Spotify didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.