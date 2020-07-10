Spotify, Waze and other popular iOS apps crashing

Angela Lang/CNET

Several popular iOS apps appear to be crashing on Friday morning, including Spotify, Waze, Tinder and Pinterest.

Multiple members of the CNET team experienced crashes with the Spotify app on iOS, and the Waze app crashed for me. There are also widespread reports on social media of issues with Pinterest, Tinder and some other iOS apps. Outage monitoring site Down Detector has noted spikes in reported problems for many popular apps on Friday.

The issue doesn't appear to be impacting Android version of the apps.

Spotify on Twitter acknowledged the problem. "We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We'll keep you posted," the company tweeted.

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted. — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) July 10, 2020

While it's unclear exactly what is causing the problem, some reports have suggested it could have to do with Facebook's software development kit.

More to come.