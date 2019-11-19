Spotify wants to feed your podcast addiction with a daily playlist

Angela Lang/CNET

You've binged your way through Binge Mode. You've learned all the Stuff You Should Know. But what podcast are you going to listen to next? Well, Spotify says its new Your Daily Podcasts playlist can help you figure out just that.

Spotify, one of the world's biggest subscription music services, said Tuesday that the Your Daily Podcasts playlist will offer up personalized recommendations on podcast episodes to listen to next. Spotify said this could include the next episode in a sequential podcast you've already been listening to, a standalone episode such as a comedy podcast, or a timely episode from a daily podcast like Horoscope Today. Spotify also promised not to spoil story-driven podcasts, saying it would start by recommending the trailer or pilot episode.

Spotify said you'll see the playlist in the Your Top Podcasts shelf on Home or in the Made for You hub on browse if you've listened to at least four podcasts in the past 90 days. The playlist is now available for free and premium subscribers in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Rival streaming service Pandora launched its podcast recommendations nearly a year ago, saying it'll suggest podcasts based on users' thumbs-up and -down ratings, what they've skipped, what's in their collections and what they've played. Google in August also started listing in search results podcast episodes that people can listen to directly from the page.