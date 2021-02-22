Spotify to launch new HiFi high-quality audio subscription later this year

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify said Monday that it will launch a new subscription offering called HiFi later this year, a new tier that will allow members to listen to music in higher-quality audio.

The company didn't immediately provide details on pricing.

The news came out of Spotify's Stream On event, aimed to reveal how the streaming-music giant wants to improve both creator and fan experiences on its service. Monday's two-hour virtual event was expected to bring news both for listeners of Spotify and for audio creators using the service, likely including music artists and podcasters alike.

Spotify, the biggest streaming service by both listeners and subscribers, hasn't held one of these events since 2018 when it overhauled its free mobile tier. It amped up what you could hear with a free account, unlocking on-demand songs that previously were available only to paying customers. Changes like those, and Spotify's obession with expanding into podcasts of late, have vaulted the company to 345 million listeners and 155 million paying subscribers as of the end of last year.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Check CNET's full coverage of Spotify's event.