Spotify to donate up to $10M to COVID-19 music relief fund

Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Spotify has announced it's setting up a COVID-19 Music Relief project, through which users will be recommended verified organizations to donate to. The organizations offer financial support to people in the music community worldwide whose jobs have been affected by the spread of the coronavirus, Spotify said Wednesday.

"Spotify will match dollar-for-dollar public donations, up to a total Spotify contribution of $10 million," the music streaming platform said.

Spotify also has a COVID-19 hub on its platform with news and info for users, and is making advertising space available to non-profits and governments for public safety announcements.

It will soon also launch a feature that allows artists to fundraise directly from fans on Spotify, as well as waiving its revenue share from music talent marketplace SoundBetter for artists who are continuing to create music from home during the pandemic. Soundtrap, a platform for recording cloud-based audio, will also offer extended free trials for educators.

Spotify says it's already contributed funding to the CDC Foundation Emergency Response Fund and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.