Spotify tests voice-controlled music device Car Thing

Spotify

Spotify is testing a voice-controlled device for cars that will play music and podcasts.

Spotify says it's only using the Car Thing device to test "how people listen in the car", as its focus is not on developing hardware but on being the world's biggest audio platform.

"We don't have any current plans to make this specific device available," Spotify said.

"We might do similar voice-specific tests in the future, so don't be surprised if you hear about 'Voice Thing' and 'Home Thing'."

For now, Car Thing is aimed at figuring out how to help drivers make it through their long commutes, with the music streaming giant saying that Americans spend 70 billion hours driving every year.

A small number of Spotify Premium users have been invited to take part in the tests, which will run in the US only.

"The learnings from our test will dictate how we develop experiences everywhere you listen," Spotify explained.

Spotify hit 100 million users in April, doubling the number of people on Apple Music, and is currently offering three months of Premium for 99 cents.