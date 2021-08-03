Spotify testing low-cost tier with ads but fewer restrictions, says report

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify is reportedly testing a new low-cost subscription tier that includes ads but lets users pick specific songs they want to listen to rather than shuffling. The new tier, called Spotify Plus, also doesn't limit the number of tracks a person can skip per hour, according to a Tuesday report from The Verge.

With the streaming service's current free tier, which has ads, users are limited to skipping up to six tracks an hour, and they can choose specific songs only from 15 select playlists; otherwise, an album, playlist or radio station must be played in shuffle mode. Spotify's premium tier for one user costs $10 a month, has unlimited skips and no ads, and lets you listen to whatever track you want.

Spotify didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but confirmed to The Verge that it's "conducting a test of an ad-supported subscription plan with a limited number of our users."

Though there's no guarantee the tier will launch, at least one user reportedly spotted it being advertised at a dollar a month. However, Spotify's test may involve offering the plan at a variety of price points to gauge interest.