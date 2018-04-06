CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wireless & Bluetooth Speakers

Spotify teases April 24 announcement in New York

The streaming music service will share its news with the world later this month.

Spotify is ready to announce... something.

The streaming music giant sent a "save the date" notice to journalists this morning, but except for the date and general location -- the morning of April 24 in New York -- there aren't any details. 

spotify-invite

 Spotify

Spotify had its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this week. With 71 million paying members, it's the biggest streaming music service in the world, but it isn't yet profitable.

Check CNET on April 24 for complete coverage of whatever Spotify is unveiling.

Next Article: Zuckerberg: I started this place, I run it, I'm responsible