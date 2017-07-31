Photothek via Getty Images

According to Spotify, it now has over 60 million paying users. Compared to its biggest competition, that's double Apples Music's 27 million subscribers.

Spotify updated its subscriber information today with the new number. It's impressively increased by 10 million over the 50 million subs the company announced in March.

Last month Spotify claimed it had 140 million total users, which includes active users of the freemium plan. Apple Music doesn't have a comparable free tier, so, any way you cut it, Spotify is still outnumbering the iTunes replacement by a lot of subscribers.