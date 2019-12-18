CNET también está disponible en español.

Spotify says fans have been listening to a lot of Star Wars music

Since 2015, fans have streamed 6.7 million hours of Star Wars music.

star-wars-rise-of-skywalker-ep9-095780-r

Fans stream a lot of Star Wars music. 

 Disney

Binging the Star Wars movies isn't the only way fans are consuming the decades-long space saga. 

According to data from Spotify, out Wednesday, people have streamed 6.7 million hours of Star Wars music since 2015. That's almost 765 years of nonstop John Williams score.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular day for streaming Star Wars music is May 4. (Or May the 4th, you might say.) And as much flak as the prequels take, the most streamed track is Duel of the Fates from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. 

Spotify noted that this year quite a few wedding playlists included The Imperial March.

There are also about 545,000 Star Wars playlists floating around out there. 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the concluding episode of the movie series, hits theaters around the world on Friday.

