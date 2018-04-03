Spotify saved the music business. Can it save itself? (The 3:59, Ep. 379)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Spotify's role in turning the tide of the music industry, as the world's biggest streaming-music company goes public;
- Whether high-end virtual reality systems deserve more chances to win consumers seeing as initial limitations and roadblocks haven't changed despite years of hype and promises;
- Prosthetic limbs that are turning into mind-controlled extensions of the human body.
Spotify saved the music biz, but can Spotify save itself? (The 3:59, Ep. 379)
