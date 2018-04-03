CNET también está disponible en español.

Spotify saved the music business. Can it save itself? (The 3:59, Ep. 379)

We talk about Spotify's quirky IPO, breaking up with virtual reality and prosthetic limbs.

On this podcast, we talk about:

  • Spotify's role in turning the tide of the music industry, as the world's biggest streaming-music company goes public; 
  • Whether high-end virtual reality systems deserve more chances to win consumers seeing as initial limitations and roadblocks haven't changed despite years of hype and promises;
  • Prosthetic limbs that are turning into mind-controlled extensions of the human body.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

