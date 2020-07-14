Spotify rolls out to Russia and Eastern Europe

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify is broadening its horizons with Tuesday's launch into 13 new markets in Eastern Europe. The service is available starting Tuesday in Russia as well as countries like Croatia and the Ukraine. To celebrate the new territory, Spotify is also debuting 200 new playlists featuring musicians from the region.

The 13 markets will have access to Spotify's catalogue through the free, ad-supported version or any of the premium plans including Premium Family or Duo.

In the blog post announcing the expansion, Spotify notes that the new territory should mean billions of new user-created playlists that all will be able to enjoy. Spotify for Artists, which lets musicians track statistics on their creations, will also be available in these regions.

Here's the full list of new territories: