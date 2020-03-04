Spotify reveals the 10 most-streamed female artists in honor of International Women's Day

Angela Lang/CNET

In honor of the upcoming International Women's Day, music streaming platform Spotify revealed on Wednesday the top female artists in the world. The ranking is based on user listening data from Jan. 1-March 1 of this year, according to a press release.

Billie Eilish took the top spot on the list, along with the title of most-streamed artist in general for the year so far. Eilish has more than 10.3 billion all-time streams on Spotify, and more than 60 million monthly listeners. Taylor Swift was the second-most-streamed female artist on the platform this year, followed by Ariana Grande, Halsey and Camila Cabello. Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, and Tones and I rounded out the rest of the list.

Spotify also looked at the most popular female-hosted podcasts on the platform. My Favorite Murder from comedians Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark was No. 1, followed by Crime Junkie from Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat.

On March 8, Spotify will unveil a new Women's History Month hub, which'll include all-female tracks, playlists and podcasts. You can also stream the platform's International Women's Day playlist now.