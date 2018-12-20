Spotify reportedly ends $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit with Wixen

Spotify

Wixen and Spotify have reportedly settled a $1.6 billion lawsuit over copyright infringement.

The year-long fight ended Thursday with Spotify agreeing to pay the music publisher an undisclosed sum, according to a Music Business Worldwide report.

Last December, Wixen sued Spotify, alleging the digital music platform had used Wixen's songs without obtaining proper licenses or compensating the publisher. Wixen alleged that Spotify had played music by artists, including Tom Petty, Neil Young and The Doors, without first obtaining licenses. The publisher sought $1.6 billion in damages.

Neither Spotify nor Wixen immediately responded to a request for comment.

The case isn't the first time Spotify settled a copyright lawsuit. In May, the music-streaming service paid more than $43 million to settle a proposed class-action lawsuit brought against it by songwriters who accused the company of failing to license or pay them to use their music.