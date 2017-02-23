Spotify launches new, original podcasts

Screenshot/Xiomara Blanco

Spotify is no stranger to podcasts, but now the streaming music giant is ready to offer its own original material. The company on Thursday announced three new original podcasts that'll give music fans a little something extra to chew on, with more original programming expected later this year.

The first to premier is the "Showstopper" podcast, a program that explores and analyzes music on TV. It's hosted by The Fader magazine editor-in-chief Naomi Zeichner, and the first episode (now available) features Lena Dunham, creator of HBO's "Girls" TV series. Other shows that'll be dissected on the podcast include "Stranger Things," "The OC" and "Scrubs."

"UnPacked" follows its hosts Matt FX (music supervisor for Comedy Central's "Broad City") and Michele Santucci (Music & Talent Manager at Spotify Studios) as they travel to a variety of festivals around the country. Expect lively interviews with creatives such as musicians, filmmakers, chefs, and app developers. The podcast is expect to kick-off on March 14 at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Last but not least is "The Chris Lighty Story." Chris Lighty was an influential music industry exec who helped shape the careers of big name artists such as LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent and Puff Daddy. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2012.

Hosted by Reggie Ossé, also known for the Combat Jack Show, the six-part podcast will touch on the development of hip-hop as a new art form, as well as issues of race and mental illness. The series will feature commentary from Russell Simmons, Fat Joe, Warren G and many more.

