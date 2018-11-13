Spotify on Apple Watch lets you play, pause, rewind… and not much else

Spotify

The Apple Watch supports background audio as of Watch OS 5, but music-subscription service Spotify's eagerly anticipated debut on the Watch doesn't yet support it.

The streaming company's app, updated on Tuesday with Apple Watch capabilities, lets you connect to compatible devices and delivers basic playback controls, such as play, pause, back/forward and rewind (podcasts), plus the ability to collect favorites and replay recent tracks.

Not surprising, since that's the same set of capabilities it has on Apple's Watch OS competitor, Android Wear OS.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Music vs. Spotify: Music streaming battle

Check out the best Black Friday deals on Apple devices here.