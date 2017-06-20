Spotify officially arrives on the Windows Store

Microsoft

Spotify was in no rush to join the official Windows Store. (Way back in 2012, we had to come up with this list of alternatives.)

But now that hell has frozen over -- in case you missed it, iTunes is coming to the Windows Store as well -- Spotify has wasted no time bringing its own popular free-and-subscription music app to Windows 10's built-in app store. It's available right now.

Some quick notes:

When we searched the Windows Store for "Spotify" just now, the app didn't appear. You may have to install it from this link.



This version only works on Windows 10 PCs, not the Xbox One. Hopefully, support for those will come later.

There's a separate version of the app for Windows Phone.

Enjoy!