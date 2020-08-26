Spotify may help you buy tickets to virtual concerts soon

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify may add the ability to discover and buy tickets to artists' virtual events like live-stream concerts, based on screenshots published to Twitter.

Spotify, which is the world's biggest streaming music service by subscribers, has long offered artists' event listings and ticketing as part of its effort to help artists connect more closely with fans -- and make Spotify still more indispensable to the music industry beyond simply licensing music to stream. Adding virtual events to its stable of features tweaks that effort for the coronavirus age, which has devastated the live-performance sector.

Spotify didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Screenshots of what appear to be Spotify listings for BTS virtual events were posted on Twitter; the news was earlier reported by TechCrunch.