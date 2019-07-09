Spotify Lite lets you discover endless music in 10MB app

Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Spotify launched a Lite version of its music streaming app so you don't have to worry about hitting data limits as you stream. The 10 MB app is designed for older devices and operating systems, and hit 36 countries.

People with free and Premium Spotify accounts can download the app on any Android device that runs the main app's version 4.3 or higher, and you can set your own data limit -- you'll get a notification when you hit it. You can also easily clear your cache if your phone runs low on storage.

"Spotify Lite was built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world, allowing millions more to enjoy the world's best music experience -- especially in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage," Kalle Persson, Spotify's senior product manager, said in a release.

It's available on the Google Play Store in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and India.

Spotify said it surpassed 100 million subscribers at the end of March, compared to Apple Music's 60 million.

