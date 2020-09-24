Spotify lets you compare your music taste with celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Addison Rae

Spotify/Screenshot by CNET

Spotify on Thursday launched a new feature called Listen Alike to let you see how your music tastes compare with celebrities. You can choose from celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Addison Rae, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Conan O'Brien and more.

It's available to free and premium users, the music streaming service noted in a release.

After "making a connection" with a few celebs, I found my music tastes were closest to Addison Rae at 45%, compared with Alicia Keys at only 5%. Once you get your results, you can select See More to see which artists and songs you both listen to.

