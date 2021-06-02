Spotify launches Wrapped-like personalized experience Only You

Spotify

Spotify caps each year with its popular, individualized Wrapped experiences, which sum up the music that defined your year. On Wednesday, Spotify rolled out a different kind of personalized hub called Only You that will last through June, including tailored playlists and a mobile-app experience that's supposed to dive into how you listen to Spotify, rather than what you listen to there.

Piggybacking on the Only You rollout, Spotify is also launching a new personalized-playlist feature called Blend, which will create a mix melding your musical tastes with that of a friend who also uses Spotify.

As culture at large has shifted to streaming as the most common way people listen to music, personalization has been crucial for services to compete. The model of "all-you-can-eat" music opens up listeners to a vast library of tens of millions of songs, but it also sets up the problem of figuring out the sliver of that catalog you want to hear, especially songs you've never heard before but are likely to enjoy. That conundrum gives a leg up to services that excel in personalization.

Spotify's personalization, like its popular Discover Weekly playlists and Wrapped experiences, have helped it to become the biggest streaming-music service by listeners worldwide. In the spotlight Wednesday, Only You and Blend are Spotify's latest personalized curations.

Only You's in-app experience (that is, a personalized pseudo-video about your listening habits) can only be accessed on mobile, in Spotify's apps for Apple and Android mobile devices. But an Only You hub, which collects all the elements, is available on Spotify's desktop player and on the web; it will prompt you to open Spotify's mobile app for the in-app experience if you aren't already using it.

On Wednesday, Spotify described Only You as featuring things like:

Your Audio Birth Chart, a sort of astrologer for your musical tastes that tells you a Sun artist you've listened to most over the last six months, a Moon artist that best reflects your "emotional or vulnerable side" and a Rising artist that you've recently discovered.

Your Dream Dinner Party, a tool to make a personalized playlists from your selection of three artists you'd most like to invite to a dinner party.

Your Artist Pairs, which calls out an unusual audio pairing that you've listened to recently.

Your Song Year, which is supposed to recap how "you've musically traveled through different time periods."

Your Time of Day, which highlights the music and podcasts you listen either early in the morning or late at night.

Your Genres/Topics, which explains music and podcast genres that set you apart.

Only You is available for both free and paid Spotify customers in 79 markets, and it ends June 30.

Separate from Only You, the Blend feature merges the musical tastes of two Spotify users into one playlist for them to share. After you invite a friend to blend with, the Blend playlist for yourself and your friend is created and then updated daily, and it will morph over time as either of your listening habits and tastes change. Blend is available globally to all Spotify users, both free and paid.

